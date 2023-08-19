Davido Sends Words Of Consolation To Wizkid Over Mother’s Death

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has expressed his condolences to his fellow artist, Wizkid, following the passing of his mother.

Saturday Telegraph earlier reported that Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, the mother of Wizkid was lost to the cold hand of death in the early hour of Friday, August 19, 2023.

Following the public announcement, Davido on Saturday took to his official Instagram page to offer words of consolation to the head of the Starboy Entertainment Record label.

Davido prayed that the singer receives healing to overcome such pain and that his sorrows would fly with the passage of time.

“Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo. Sadness flies away on the wings of time,” he wrote in a tweet.

https://x.com/davido/status/1692864078950117474?s=46