Davido Sells Out 20,000-Capacity O2 Arena Ahead of Jan 28 Show

Davido sells out 20,000-capacity O2 Arena for 3rd time ahead of Jan 28 concert Davido, the award-winning singer, has sold out his upcoming show at London’s highly acclaimed 20,000-capacity O2 Arena for the third time. The venue is in the centre of The O2 entertainment complex on the Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London, United Kingdom. The singer is billed to perform at the multi-purpose indoor arena on January 28, as part of his ‘Timeless’ tour.

The O2 confirmed Davido’s feat in a post via X on Wednesday. Selling out the O2 or performing there, for many Nigerian artistes, has become something of a hallmark of success. In January 2019, Davido sold out the concert venue which is considered to be a huge feat for any artiste. The DMW record label boss achieved the same feat in March 2022. The ‘Assurance’ hitmaker released ‘Timeless’, his fourth album, on March 31, 2023. On April 10, the album secured the 37th spot on the United States Billboard 200 chart.

‘Timeless’ surpassed one billion streams across major platforms on August 3. Davido earned his first-ever nomination for the Grammy Awards after he bagged three categories, including ‘Best Global Album’ for his latest album, ‘Timeless’. Others are ‘Best African Performance’ for his song ‘Unavailable’ and ‘Best Global Music Performance’ for his track ‘Feel’. With a slew of awards and accolades, Davido has firmly established himself as one of the prominent names in the African music industry.