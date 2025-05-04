Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reacted to the arrest of controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan was arrested on Friday, May 2nd, alongside an unnamed associate who has since been released.

The socialite was allegedly taken to an undisclosed location following his arrest at a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), sparking concerns from his followers and allies online.

Meanwhile, the reason for his arrest is still unknown as of the time of filing this report, and the anti-graft agency has yet to acknowledge having him in their custody.

Taking to his X page on Sunday, Davido, who calls for his release, said the display of support for VeryDarkMan makes him want to do more for the masses. Speaking further, the singer urged the powers behind the arrest of VeryDarkMan to free his friend. READ ALSO: Davido Speaks On Son’s Striking Resemblance With Late Ifeanyi

VeryDarkman Arrested By Police In Abuja.

VeryDarkman Reacts To E-Money’s Arrest By EFCC Davido: “Outside all the noise, it’s good to see that the good one does actually impact lives and people actually appreciate it! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging.. makes one want to do more for the masses ❤️ FREE MY GUY” Reaction trailing this post; @bigwizarrdd said: “So you for address this one but you no fit address wetin Spotify do you, we your fans are tired of the fraud you’re doing on Spotify.. FIX UP” @TheDamiForeign wrote: “I’m giving GTBank 24 hours to release VDM, or else I will step in!” @Street__lawyer wrote: “@davido has the fame, power and resources to bring VDM out. We should all remember his a national figure. OON is not a small name.” See post below.

Share