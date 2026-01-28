Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has set social media abuzz following a playful comment he made to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after watching a viral clip of American streamer iShowSpeed during his visit to Ghana.

The DMW boss shared a video on his Instagram story showing iShowSpeed enjoying an elaborate pampering session.

In the video, several women attended to him with massages while cheerfully interacting with the streamer.

The clip quickly drew attention online, with many viewers reacting to the lavish display.

Amused by what he saw, Davido jokingly expressed interest in receiving similar treatment.

In a lighthearted reaction, he tagged his wife and asked for her permission, saying he would also like to be pampered in the same way.

His comment instantly triggered mixed reactions across social media, with fans debating whether the post was harmless fun or a cheeky move by the award-winning singer.