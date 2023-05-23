Davido Reveals What He Did To American Club That Denied Him Entry

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed how he once asked his fans to storm the social media page of an American club that refused him entry.

Speaking in a recent interview with Real 92.3FM, Atlanta, the Afrobeats star narrated how he told his fans to blast an American club that denied him access to their club.

The 30 Billion Gang head honcho also said he once instructed his fans to troll a lady who claimed she doesn’t know him.

He said, “I don’t wanna say her name but there was this promoter. I think she likes me. I knew she knew me but she was like, ‘Oh! I don’t even know you.’

“I was like, I know what to do. So, I called my fan club, ‘f*ck her IG up’. She had like fifty thousand comments: ‘You will die’, ‘we hate you’.

“She called me, she said, ‘Yo! Davido’. That was so crazy to see.”

He continued, “The other time, I went to the spa in Atlanta, and you know the security is being extra. And I was like, ‘you are doing too much.

”Are we going in or are we not going in?’ I was like I know what to do. I left the club, I told my fans, ‘Oya, go to that page of that club, destroy that…’

“The next day, the club hosted me, gave me food, gave me drinks (laughs).”