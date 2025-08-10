Davido Reveals Plans After White Wedding

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed his plans to move into a bigger home after his White wedding ceremony in Miami, United States (US).

The Afrobeats icon, who made this known on Sunday, is currently in the middle of his 2025 “5IVE Alive” North American tour, which kicked off on July 11 in Los Angeles and will wrap up on November 20 in Atlanta.

The tour has seen him perform to sold-out arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including stops in San Francisco, Houston, Toronto, and New York.

Speaking in an interview with NoireTV-GlobalblackTV, Davido discussed the success of the tour, his family, and what’s next after his wedding.

On the difference between his previous Timeless tour and 5IVE Alive, Davido said, “With Timeless, it was my first time doing a full run of arena shows back-to-back.

READ ALSO:

“It was a big learning experience. But this tour? We’ve taken it to another level. Production is bigger, and shout out to Cobhams Asuquo, our musical director, we’ve really stepped it up.”

The singer also opened up about performing alongside Omah Lay, describing their collaboration as one of the biggest songs on his album and calling their Toronto performance “a legendary night.”

Addressing his journey in the industry despite growing up in a privileged home, Davido emphasised that he’s always had a hustler’s mindset: “We grew up comfortable, but with morals and values. I left home at 15, started fending for myself, and I’ve always been independent.”

The conversation also touched on his family’s political background, with Davido revealing he has no plans to join politics, despite his lineage.

When asked about life after the wedding, Davido was clear about his next moves:

“After the wedding and tour, I’m announcing my African Stadium Tour. I’ll take a break to chill with my family, we’re moving to a bigger crib. Then we’ll hit Europe, drop more music, a documentary, and I’m also executive producing a movie. Big things ahead.”

The White wedding, which follows his court and traditional ceremonies, is set to take place this weekend in Miami, Florida, with friends and family from Nigeria flying in to celebrate.