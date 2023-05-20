New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
Davido Reveals Idea Behind Timeless Album, Art Creation

Popular singer, Davido has broken down the idea of how Timeless album-art come into existence as he speaks on how his deceased son, Ifeanyi Adeleke loved nature.

The sensational musician had returned with a rapid-fire after he took a big break from the music industry following the unfortunate passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

His album “Timeless” has broken several records on various streaming platforms and is still as yet topping charts.

However, in a recent interview, the sensational singer revealed the idea behind the album art is tied to his late son Ifeanyi who loved nature, and trees and his best animal was the elephant.

The album art could be seen carrying these things which he had added to the art in remembrance of Ifeanyi.

Watch Davido speak with the link below:

 

