Davido Reveals $3.7m Cost Of Miami White Wedding

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that his white wedding with wife Chioma Rowland, taking place on Saturday in Miami, cost a staggering $3.7 million in cash.

Speaking ahead of the event, Davido who’s the son of Adedeji Adeleke, Nigerian business magnate and president of Adeleke University said the lavish ceremony was well thought out.

“We spent $3.7 million cash; we should know what we’re doing,” he remarked when asked about the scale of the wedding.

The Miami event marks the grand finale of the couple’s wedding celebrations, following a series of earlier rites.

Davido and Chioma held their traditional wedding in Lagos, Nigeria, on June 25, 2024, a glamorous occasion attended by top celebrities, political figures, and business leaders.

They also had a court wedding in early 2023, formalising their union legally before proceeding with cultural and religious rites.

The pair, who have been together for years and share children together have been widely celebrated as one of Nigeria’s most high-profile couples.

Davido’s Miami white wedding has drawn global attention, with an exclusive guest list featuring A-list entertainers, influencers, and dignitaries with his uncle who doubles as Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke in attendance.

The lavish setup reportedly includes luxury floral arrangements, live performances, and a custom designer wardrobe for the couple.