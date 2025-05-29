Share

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has stirred excitement after reuniting with his daughter, Imade.

New Telegraph reports that Davido has been making waves across the music industry with his recent album release, 5ive. He shared the exciting announcement via his Instagram story.

His post featured a screenshot of a WhatsApp video call with Imade.

The duo are spotted striking a pose for the camera, showcasing their connection.

The post reads,“Best day of my life.@realimadeadeleke”.

Reacting to this, a user, Elizabeth Ofikwu remarked,“See how the girl the happy!!! Blood!!!”.

Another user, Ivy Nani stated, “Her mum had finally agreed to release her”.

However, Gentle Sam asserted, “Resemblance na water ”.

It’s worth noting that the custody dispute between Davido and Sophia Momodu over their daughter, Imade, began in 2024.

However, Davido filed a court motion seeking joint custody of Imade, while Sophia Momodu wants sole custody, citing Davido’s alleged lack of financial support and involvement in their daughter’s welfare.

