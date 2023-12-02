Davido Returns With Bear With Us Festival

Global superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is ready to make a triumphant return as he headlines the much-anticipated musical festival in Lagos, ‘BEAR’ With Us Festival (BWUFEST2) scheduled to take place on Wednesday December, 27 2023 at the Landmark Beach, Oniru Lagos.

With surprise acts, rib cracking jokes by the finest comedians, the festival is poised to be the talk of the town considering top-tier performances guests will witness. Achievas Entertainment Limited, the visionary organizers, ensures an elevated festival experience with exceptional DJs and surprise artists.

Chiori Daniel Cole and Paul Cole Chiori, the driving force behind Achievas Entertainment, guarantee a show that will set the town abuzz. Speaking on the forthcoming show, Chiori Daniel Cole disclosed that all hands were on deck towards an unforgettable night of quality entertainment with keen attention to details.

He said: “While we assure fans of OBO of a great night, it is also important to note that partnership slots are still available as early ticket can be gotten via the Landmark Citizen App.” Davido’s musical journey, marked by hits from “Back When” in 2011 to the recent global triumph of “Timeless,” cements his status as a musical powerhouse.