Davido Returns To The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is scheduled to return to The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, December 4, for another high-profile appearance.

New Telegraph reports that the 33-year-old singer will join Golden Globe-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts as a featured guest, discussing the global success of his latest album, 5ive.

This appearance marks a significant milestone in Davido’s career, showcasing his growing influence in the US entertainment market and the global popularity of Afrobeats.

The Jennifer Hudson Show provides an ideal platform for Davido to connect with fans, share updates, and celebrate his success.

Davido’s presence on the show reinforces Afrobeats as a major force in mainstream culture, introducing new audiences to Nigerian and African entertainment.

Other talented Nigerian artists have made appearances on The Jennifer Hudson Show, showcasing their unique styles and talents to a broader audience.

It would be recalled that Tems was on the show in October 2024, where she performed her hit song “Love Me Jeje.” Davido also featured on the show in December 2023, delivering an impressive performance.

Additionally, Burna Boy made a celebrated appearance on the show in November 2025, complete with a cultural homage and performance.