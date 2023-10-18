Davido Replies Phyna, Says I Don’t Know Who You Are

Renowned sensational singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has replied to the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Phyna after she had questioned him on what could be her offense to warrant such hate from him.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido had liked a post of an X user who called Phyna, her fans, and supporters useless, which has caused controversy online, with many saying Davido might have hated Phyna secretly.

Reacting to Davido, Phyna took to her Instagram page to question the singer on why Davido hates her, while she congratulated him for the birth of his new twin children.

Recall that the DMW boss recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma in October 2023.

She said, “Wetin’ I do @davido Na wah oh, The hate is real…..Congratulations on your twins sha✌️”

It seems like the musician blocked her account on the X app but Davido clarified the mistake in his response to her.

He said: “Thank you love ❤️ but I actually don’t know who you are .. and it was an honest mistake .. no vex.”

Netizens reactions.

@ishdagreats said: I had to go check the account if it was real or one of these banger boys, Davido wtf i don die

@rutie_xx said: How will you say you don’t know a whole BBNaija winner? Stop playing David.

@Shawnifee wrote: “But I actually don’t know who you are” DAMN!

@thisistolu said: If I be Phyna, I go cry till the next day