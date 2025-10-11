Davido, Rema, Others Shine On Rolling Stone’s 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century List

American pop culture magazine Rolling Stone has unveiled its list of the 250 greatest songs of the 21st century, sparking widespread reactions across the global music community.

The list celebrates some of the most influential and timeless tracks from artistes around the world, including a strong showing from African musicians, particularly Nigerian stars.

Among the featured artistes, Afrobeats heavyweight Davido made the cut with his 2023 global hit Unavailable featuring South African producer Musa Keys, ranked at number 243.

Rema’s infectious anthem Woman followed closely at number 228, while Grammy winner Tems appeared twice, first at number 232 for her soulful Free Mind, and again at number 22 for her iconic collaboration with Wizkid on Essence, a track that became a worldwide Afrobeats phenomenon.

Burna Boy also secured a well deserved spot on the prestigious list, with his chart topping single Last Last taking the 95th position.

South African breakout star Tyla earned recognition as well, with her viral hit Water ranking at number 135, a nod to the global wave of Amapiano inspired pop currently sweeping the charts.

The list also featured several international heavyweights, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Crazy in Love at number 3, Taylor Swift’s All Too Well at number 5, and Robyn’s Dancing on My Own at number 6.

Other notable entries include works by Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, and many more, reflecting a diverse musical landscape shaped by creativity, cultural impact, and emotional resonance