Davido Rejoices Over Wife, Chioma’s Twins Birth

After days of speculation, Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has taken to his social media page to express appreciation to God over the successful delivery of his twins.

New Telegraph gathered contrary to the widespread rumour that Davido and his wife, Chioma had welcomed a set of twins, a boy, and a girl on Wednesday, October 11.

However, the couple hadn’t made any official announcement regarding the set of twins, but Davido insinuated that his wife will become “Mama Ibeji” (mother of twins) in his song “In The Garden,” which also features Morravey.

It would be recalled that Davido had on Tuesday tweeted via his official X handle that this coming week would be his finest week ever.

Davido also expressed his gratitude to God on Twitter, as his brother Adewale Adeleke fanned the rumours even more.

Meanwhile, the news of birthing twins was confirmed when a viral video of Davido and Chioma leaving the hospital with their twins appeared online.

In a new update, the music star took to his Instagram page to share a post about telling one’s storm how big one’s God is.

“Tell your storm how big your God is”.