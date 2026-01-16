Davido Refutes Teen’s Paternity Allegation, Warns Of Legal Steps

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido has firmly dismissed claims that he is the biological father of a teenage girl identified as Anu, describing the allegation as false and misleading while signalling his intention to pursue legal action.

The controversy surfaced after Anu took to Instagram to request a DNA test, stating that she wanted clarity about her identity.

In her emotional post, the teenager spoke about years of bullying and psychological distress, alleging that classmates mocked her whenever she claimed that popular music star David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, was her father.

She said the situation affected her mental health and pushed her to seek professional support at a young age.

Responding publicly, Davido denied the claim outright, accusing Anu’s mother of fabricating the story and influencing her daughter.

The singer describes her as an overzealous fan determined to force a connection that does not exist. According to him, he has never had a personal relationship with Anu’s mother beyond DNA testing arrangements.

READ ALSO:

Davido further stated that multiple DNA tests had already been conducted to address the allegation.

He explained that five different medical facilities were involved—three selected by his team and two chosen by the girl’s representatives—and all the results reportedly showed that he is not Anu’s biological father.

He expressed frustration that, despite these outcomes, the claims have continued to circulate publicly.

In her earlier statement, Anu said her request for another DNA test was driven by a desire for personal closure rather than publicity.

She thanked Nigerians who had offered her emotional support over the years and emphasised that confirming her identity was crucial as she transitioned into adulthood.

However, Davido maintained that the matter should have ended with the previous test results. He warned that he would no longer engage publicly on the issue.

He indicated that he is considering legal action against Anu’s mother, whom he believes should be held responsible for spreading what he called damaging falsehoods.

While expressing sympathy for the teenager, the singer insisted that the repeated allegations must stop, emphasizing that he already has children and would not ignore his responsibilities if the claims were true.

The dispute has continued to generate debate online, with opinions divided between calls for privacy and concern for the emotional toll on all parties involved.