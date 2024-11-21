Davido Reflects On Life As He Turns 32

Share

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reflected on his life as he turns 32 years old on Thursday, November 21.

Celebrating his new age, the DMW boss shared some of his thoughts on his new age with fans on his verified X handle.

The sensational singer stated that contrary to what many might think, life has not been all rosy for him.

However, despite the challenges, he’s grateful to God and his fans.

He wrote, “Big 32 soon! Omo, God is good. Happy to be alive! My eyes don see shege! But steady my fans dey shout shekpe!”

It would be recalled that Davido recently announced that he would be donating N300 million to orphanages in commemoration of his 32nd birthday.

He made a similar donation in 2021 in commemoration of his 29th birthday.

