Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has shared a nostalgic post about his early days as a performer.

The Grammy-nominated artist reminisced about skipping school in 2011 to perform in Ibadan, Oyo State capital

Fast-forward to the present, New Telegraph reports that Davido is now headlining his 5ive Alive tour across Nigeria, with Ibadan inclusive, which has been a huge success.

The tour has seen him perform to massive crowds and collaborate with other prominent artists.

Davido wrote on X, “In 2011, I skipped school to perform in Ibadan. Asa, Peju, B Red and Sina picked me up from Babcock, and we drove to join the Lynxxx and Friends Tour.

“I had no idea it was going to air on Soundcity, and when my pops saw it, I got in so much trouble.

“14 years later, we destroyed the stadium. The 5ive Alive run across Nigeria has been one for the books.”

Davido is using his platform to encourage his peers to invest in their homeland and give back to their roots. “To my peers, let’s build back home and give back to our roots. Big love to all our sponsors for backing this historic tour”, he added. The tour is set to continue with upcoming shows in Abuja and Lagos. Davido will also perform at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 20th to celebrate his birthday on the 21st. “Abuja and Lagos up next, but next stop is ATL for my birthday, State Farm Arena on November 20th,” he added.