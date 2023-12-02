New Telegraph

Davido Receives New Award As Outstanding Georgia Citizen

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has received the award of Outstanding Georgia Citizen.

Davido’s new feat is coming a few days after the Mayor of Atlanta declared November 18, as Davido’s Day for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

The singer was honoured on Friday, December 1 with the award while attending the Georgia General Assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate.

Announcing the award in a tweet via his official X account, the singer wrote, “This morning I attended the U.S State of Georgia General assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state Senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good.”

However, Davido is known to be a citizen of Georgia by virtue of his birth.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Nigerian parents and raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

