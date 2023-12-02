Davido Receives New Award As Outstanding Georgia Citizen

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has received the award of Outstanding Georgia Citizen.

Davido’s new feat is coming a few days after the Mayor of Atlanta declared November 18, as Davido’s Day for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

The singer was honoured on Friday, December 1 with the award while attending the Georgia General Assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate.

READ ALSO:

Announcing the award in a tweet via his official X account, the singer wrote, “This morning I attended the U.S State of Georgia General assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state Senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good.”

However, Davido is known to be a citizen of Georgia by virtue of his birth.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Nigerian parents and raised in Lagos, Nigeria.