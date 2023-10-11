Davido Reacts To Welcoming Twins With Chioma

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has begged fans and netizens to stop circulating old pictures regarding his wife, Chioma’s delivery.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Tuesday, news broke online that Davido had welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma Adeleke after the death of their first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke
Many notable celebrities and fans had taken to social media to congratulate the artiste on his new bundle of joy especially after he lost his son, Ifeanyi.
However, in a new development on Wednessday, October 11, Davido has taken to his X page to plead with the public to desist from posting old pictures, which leaves many wondering if the news of the birth of twins is true.
See Netizens reactions:
@Uncle_sarm said: And people don give the twins name already o
@_VALKING said: Me and Seyi Shay don know since June, but let them keep posting
@elvis_osawe wrote: No be you go tell us what to circulate Senior man.
@adu_faye said: Share us the current pix boss, let’s celebrate with you
@damilola069 wrote: Especially that chioma fake Acct here , how he Dey get her pics na God know
@laurentdarl said: Is this you debunking the news?