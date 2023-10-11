Davido Reacts To Welcoming Twins With Chioma

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Tuesday, news broke online that Davido had welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma Adeleke after the death of their first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

Many notable celebrities and fans had taken to social media to congratulate the artiste on his new bundle of joy especially after he lost his son, Ifeanyi.

However, in a new development on Wednessday, October 11, Davido has taken to his X page to plead with the public to desist from posting old pictures, which leaves many wondering if the news of the birth of twins is true.

See Netizens reactions: