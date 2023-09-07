Davido Reacts To Tribunal Judgement, Says Nigerian Election Won By Most Rugged

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has asserted that elections in Nigeria are won by the most “rugged” candidates.

The music star made this statement in a tweet via his X (formerly Twitter) page, on Wednesday following the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to uphold the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

He wrote, “Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass.”

READ ALSO:

A curious fan asked if his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State also won by ruggedness and Davido confirmed that rugged men were on his uncle’s side.

The Twitter fan handle @chief_ochuko wrote via the comment section; “Na ruggedly ur uncle take win Abi?”

Davido replied: “Men mount.”