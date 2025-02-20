Davido Reacts To Kidnapping Allegation

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has lost his cool after a popular Instagram blogger, Instablog9ja posted a story linking him to kidnapping.
New Telegraph reports that Instablog took to its page to share photos of three kidnappers, including their leader, who described himself as “Davido.
According to the report, the kidnappers were apprehended by the residents of Victory Estate in Ago Palace, Lagos State.
During the questioning, one of the kidnappers identified himself as Ifeanyi from Anambra State, while the alleged leader confirmed his nickname, saying, “Davido is my nickname. I came to kidnap.” The other two suspects revealed they were from Kwara and Imo states.
Captioning their post, Instagram wrote; “Davido and two others apprehended for kidnapping in Lagos”.
In response, Davido re-posted the story and issued a warning to the blog site.
He wrote; “One day go be one day…..continue…my karma no dey always tey”.