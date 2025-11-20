Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed deep sorrow over the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the violent attack on a church in Kwara State, describing both incidents as heartbreaking tragedies that should never be tolerated in the country.

In a statement shared on his social media page, Davido said his heart goes out to the kidnapped girls and their families, stressing that no parent or community deserves to endure such trauma.

This is as he called on Nigerians to unite against insecurity and continue working toward a nation where children can live, learn, and grow without fear.

Davido also addressed the church attack in Kwara State, noting that the loss of lives and emotional wounds inflicted on families are painful reminders of the urgent need to confront violence.

READ ALSO:

He prayed for the families who lost loved ones and urged the nation to refuse to normalize such acts.

The singer further appealed to anyone with credible information about the kidnapped girls to come forward safely and responsibly, emphasizing that every piece of information could aid ongoing rescue efforts.

“Everything must be done to bring the Kebbi girls home safely,” he said, adding that he hopes for divine protection over the kidnapped children and comfort for grieving families in Kwara State.

He also prayed for peace across the country and called for accountability for those who sponsor or orchestrate violence.

Davido concluded his message by reaffirming his solidarity with affected families and communities, urging Nigerians to continue standing together in difficult times.