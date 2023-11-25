Davido Reacts To Isreal DMW’s Marital Crisis

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido has gotten tongues wagging online as he warns people against making unnecessary comments amid the ongoing marital crisis between his logistics manager, Israel DMW, and his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Israel DMW posted on his official Instagram page how his marriage with his ex-wife, Sheila started and also ended barely 8 months after their extravagant wedding.

Israel in a lengthy post claimed that his estranged wife and her family reaped him off his money and in return, his wife started misbehaving after getting fame, labelling her family as gold diggers.

In the midst of this, Davido took to his media page to write, “Speak when necessary. The words carry more value then.”

Many of his fans linked his statement to the fight between his logistics manager, Israel DMW, and estranged wife Sheila, as they took to the comment section of the post to express their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@rilwan_ola01: “Can you still help them solve the crisis or it’s completely over? I like the fact that Israel narrates his grievances tho.”

@Deribb: “Sometimes e good to scatter everything oh.”

@mercy_collect: “This Israel and wiify matter is so disheartening to hear, Davido do something to bring peace.”

@mercy_collect: “Israeli just wasted Money doing weddings first. Him no even enjoy the wife reach 1 week.”

@Feyishola_30BG: “The first post this girl made after she got married to Isreal was very obvious that he doesn’t love Isreal. I swearrrrrr, that thought came to my mind that day, I just overlooked it. Because I don’t want to say anything that would spoil a person’s marriage.”

