Davido Reacts To Heavy Backlash Amid Controversial Music Video

Popular Afrobeats singer, Davido has broken his silence after coming under heavy backlash for a music video which has been deemed insensitive and disrespectful by Muslims.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the DMW boss shared a music video of his signee, Logos Olori entitled ‘Jaye Lo’.

With videos making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as the video depicts Logos Olori on a building singing and making prayer gestures while other Muslims were below religiously carrying out their Salah.

This didn’t sit well with many and they took to social media to call out the singer while urging him to take down the video.

Following the reactions trailing her Twitter post, the 30BG singer has taken to her page to reacts the comment of netizens.

The singer, however, shared a post which depicts the lyrics of one of his songs, noting that he doesn’t want to fight.

He said: “I wan make u show me, make we no dey fight”.

In another Twitter post, he said:

“Una know say ‘Feel’ never start Abi? IN FACT ‘Unavailable’ never start!

No choice logos!! Them go feel am!! MEN MOUNT”.

See his post below: