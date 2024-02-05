Davido Reacts To Grammy Awards Loss

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has taken to his social media page to react after he lost all of the three Grammy Awards nominations at the 2024 edition of the prestigious award.

At the 66th annual Grammy Awards event held on Sunday, February 4, Davido was nominated in three categories namely, ‘Timeless’ – Best Global Music Album, ‘Feel’ – Best Global Music Performance, ‘Unavailable’ – Best African Music Performance, making it his best bet toward winning the first Grammys.

However, the singer lost all three categories as Tyla from South Africa won the Best African Music Performance, Shakti from India took the Best Global Music Album, and the Best Global Music Performance was snatched by the American Director, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia.

READ ALSO:

In reaction to the loss, Davido took to the X page in a tweet to acknowledge the win of the South African singer, Tyla; attributing her win as a collective one for Africa.

He wrote, “Congratulations on your win @Tyllaaaaaaa! Big One for Africa! Keep soaring! ⭐️.”

Davido also reposted the snapshot of the post on his Instagram story with his over 20 million fan base.

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded Davido’s page to comfort the singer for the loss while many assured him of their support irrespective of the Grammy Awards.