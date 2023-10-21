Davido Reacts to Funke Akindele’s Series, ‘She Must Be Obeyed’

Singer Davido has reacted to the latest series by Funke Akindele titled ‘She Must Be Obeyed’, released in September 2023. Multiple award-winning singer and performer David Adeleke has expressed his desire to produce a movie or TV series in the near future after sharing his honest thoughts on the mini-series released by Funke Akindele titled She Must Be Obeyed.

He commended the movie as a great watch in a post on his social media platform. His post on social media read, “SHE Must be Obeyed on prime. I def wanna executive produce a film or a series in the near future …”

She Must Be Obeyed is an Amazon Prime Video mini-series that debuted on September 29, 2023. This five-part series with a star-studded cast of Nollywood talents like Funke Akindele herself, Nancy Isime, Lateef Adedi- meji, Akah Nnani, Patience Ozokwor, Mike Ezuronye, Veeiye (former BB- Naija star), and Waje, among others.

Produced and directed by Funke Akindele and her estranged husband JJC Skills through Scene One Productions, the series delves into the lives of three accomplished music stars: SHE, Tito, and X-cite, portrayed by Funke Akindele, Veeiye, and Waje, respectively.