Davido Reacts To Disabled Man Who Praised Him On Twitter (Video)

Nigerian sensational Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has caused a buzz online after he reacted to a touching comment made by a physically challenged man on X (formerly Twitter).

A man identified as Adebisi Micheal, who uses a wheelchair said first had an interaction with Davido in April 2022, when Davido liked his tweet but that was how it ended.

Micheal is a graduate of Industrial Chemistry from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State and also runs a viewing centre.

The singer is known for showing kindness to many as Mr Michael is one of the lucky people to find favour in the hands of Davido. However, more offers and opportunities awaited him after he had requested his account details.

This act of kindness is not new for Davido, as he has previously gifted a woman who returned the money she found at the airport and blessed a fan who travelled all the way from Benue on a bicycle just to see him.

His generosity and willingness to make a positive impact on the lives of others has garnered reactions from many as he continues to inspire fans and folk around him.

@IbeOkolo commented: “Goat.”

@haleepababaali said: “Wowwww.”

@Tony of Lagos commented: “OBO is the most generous artist I have ever seen.”

@DavisJrTHEGR said: “Humanity brings blessings A is idolo.”

@damilola069 reacted: “Omoh Thank God for the day I choose to stan Davido oh.”

@johnplanet commented: “Davido changing life for a living.”

