Davido Reacts To Debt Allegations, Says Level Of Ungratefulness Is Alarming

New Telegraph recalls that Davido has been in the news in recent times over allegations of unpaid debts and breaching contracts.

Public figures who have called out the DMW boss include Dammy Krane, Samklef, Blessing CEO and Adamu amongst others.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the multiple accusations, Davido stated that he’s surprised at the level of ungratefulness he has received despite his act of kindness towards many people and also people who have accused him.

In his words; “The level of ungratefulness is alarming … lesson learnt”

See the post below:

See some reactions…

@itsleeswhag said: David, you should know this already, if you are doing good, do it without expecting good in return! SHALOM

@OyinTGSPE said: They are alway unavailable when you need dem , you no dey see dem …..Just trust on GOD

@Osas_ThePlug advised: That shouldn’t change you from being OBO. You have a good heart and you’re the 001 not just because of the good music you make ❤️

@obajemujnr wrote: This current generation is transactional and have short memories..