Davido Reacts To Allegations Of Unpaid Debts

Following the chain of accusations of unpaid debt, Afrobeats superstar, Davido has taken to his X page to express his sincere gratitude to his loyal fans.

Breaking his silence after days of called-outs on social media, the DMW boss appreciated his faithful followers who have supported him throughout this tough time.

It would be recalled that the music star has been making headlines recently over his alleged debt to various parties. One of which was a businessman, Abu Salam, who shockingly disclosed that Davido owed him a hefty N218 million as a result of an unfulfilled arrangement.

Another allegation was coming from the controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO, who claimed that Davido owed IVD, a car dealer, 4.5 million naira.

This alleged amount was for the car Davido bought for one of his assistants, Israel DMW. The inability to pay off this debt had caused an increasing amount of frustration.

SamKlef, a Nigerian music producer has also called out Davido for owning certain people’s money, of which he’s aware.

Samklef had disclosed that a few people had messaged him via direct message, complaining that the singer owed them money.

Dammy Krane also called out the singer for his unpaid debt and failed contract.

Amid the brouhaha, Davido has taken to X page to tweet, “BULLETPROOF“, “Fans who care”.