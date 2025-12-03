Davido Reacts To Adeleke’s Resignation From PDP 

Renowned Nigerian Afrobeats artist, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has commented on his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s, resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), posting “Jeje…” on his X page.

Governor Adeleke, who represented Osun West as Senator and currently serves as the Governor of the state, announced his resignation in a letter dated November 4, 2025, citing the party’s national leadership crisis.

The letter titled ‘Resignation of my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’ read, “Due to the current crisis of the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my Membership of the People’s Democratic Party with immediate effect.”

He expressed gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him by the PDP.

“I thank the Peoples Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator (Represented Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State under the People’s Democratic Party”, he added.

The resignation has sparked reactions, with Davido’s post sparking speculation about the implications for the party.