November 6, 2024
Davido Reacts As Tunde Ednut Comment On Engonga’s Leaked Sex Tapes

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has reacted to the trending videos of the Director-General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Baltasar Engonga’s leaked sex tapes captured hundreds of high-profile individuals including the country president’s sister, and Minister’s wives among others which have set social media into a frenzy.

READ ALSO:

However, Nigerian celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut has stirred reaction with his controversial take on the scandal, as he handpicked his favourite from the 400 explicit videos.

Ednut in a trending post on his Instagram page captured the video with “Make l no lie, na this video be the best out of all. I lie? l just dey hear Kpor, Kpor, Kpor. Better meat Oo

He wrote; “Very beautiful, sweet lady! GOD BLESS AFRICA, Everywhere KPAGBUZAAAA, E FULL.”

The post generated reactions from Davido and other celebrities.

Taking to the comment section, Davido wrote; “That nigga wiped out the whole govt cabinet.”

