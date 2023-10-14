Davido Reacts As Samklef Reveals Gender Of His Twins

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has slammed his colleague, Samklef for revealing the gender of his newborn twins.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma, popularly known as Chief Chi welcomed a set of twins on Wednesday, October 11 in the United States

However, Samklef who shared in the joy of the DMW boss, took to his Instagram page to celebrate the singer and his wife as he revealed the gender of his twins.

Taking to his IG page, Samklef shares a video of Davido and his twins, @‘everythingsamklefnoni,’ while also revealing their gender.

He wrote: “Oya, it’s official, congratulations to @davido x @thechefchi, double blessings. One boy, one girl, noni!”

Reacting swiftly to the development, Davido took to Samklef’s comment section demanding that he delete the trending video revealing the gender of his twins.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Davido who hasn’t made it official on his page has taken to the comment section of Samklef’s post, urging him to delete it immediately, as he wasn’t supposed to post it. Davido added that Samklef is a wicked person.

Many individuals have also taken to the comments section to react and congratulate Davido and his wife.

See some reactions below:

iwinosa._: “Abeg delete arm ooo…baba say mk u delete arm….samklef just create more industry enemies..respect urself & delete it.”

evaokc: “Whenever I think of the goodness of the lord, I keep crying, I love you Jesus, I love you so much.”

kojhairways: “This is too beautiful Omg, There’s nothing this God cannot do chaiiiiiii See me blushing.”

mariocomedian: “Congratulations to Davido and Chioma. May God take charge of your family but I honestly think there’s no need to post this here baba learn how to do things low-key.”

gbamusss: “Chioma Your God is beautiful. He diligently rewarded you with twins, I praise God on your behalf, these joy will be permanent IJMN.”

ekeomabeauty9: “in all u do keep believing in God. But na gist lover give us dis gist ooo early this year but th0mas pple in d back did not believe him.”

chikadibia_light_: “GOD I tap into these blessings. I must conceive and it will stay till nine months,we will come out safely. Amen eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeh.”

bitcoin_chief: “Congratulations I wish them all the happiness that comes with children.”

See Post Below: