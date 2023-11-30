Davido Reacts As Rema Cancels All December Shows

Grammy-nominated award-winning singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has expressed concern as his colleague, Daniel Ikubor, also known as Rema cancels his December shows.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Rema in a statement issued via his Instagram page on Wednesday, announced the cancellation of all his scheduled performances for December to focus on his health.

Rema noted that during his years of touring different countries, he had ignored his health, adding that it was time to recuperate.

He wrote, “Breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring I’ve ignored my health & I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again love.”

In reaction to Rema’s comment, the DMW boss in a post via his Instagram page, said their job is not easy and applauded Rema for exceeding expectations and making Africa proud.

He wrote: “The job ain’t easy…physically and mentally!!. You’ve done Africa and the world proud beyond expectations. Get some rest King @heisrema come back stronger.”