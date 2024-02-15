Davido Reacts As Madrid Player Gift Him Rolex Wristwatch

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has shared his excitement over a Rolex wristwatch gift he received from Atletico Madrid player, Memphis Depay.

Taking to his Instagram page to announce the good news, the DMW boss revealed that he got the gift after performing at the striker’s 30th birthday party.

READ ALSO:

Davido claimed it was the first time he ever received a gift despite several Nigerian celebrities giving him cash gifts during his birthday years back which he later donated to charity.

The singer further claimed that he has always been the one giving to people.

According to him, “N*gga bought me a Rolex on his own birthday! I never receive gifts, I’ve always been the one to gift people.

“I love and appreciate you @memphisdepay.”