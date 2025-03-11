Davido Reacts As King Charles III Declares Love For His Music

Share

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reacted as the King of England, King Charles III, expressed his admiration for his music.

In a recent video sighted by New Telegraph, the monarch was seen speaking about his love for music and how much it meant to him, highlighting some of the pleasant effects music has on mood and how it uplifts during sad times.

Speaking further, the Monarch said he loves Davido’s songs because they made him love pidgin English, adding that he intends to speak the language when he next visits Nigeria.

The king said, “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories, comfort us in times of sadness, and take us to distant places. Music brings us joy, and this is what I particularly want to share with you.

“Davido has made me like Pidgin English. I would like to speak it when next I visit Nigeria. Thanks to Afrobeats, it’s becoming more popular around the world.”

Reacting to the statement, Davido took to his Instagram page and gave a shout-out to the royal family for the recognition.

Reposting the video on his status, he added a heart emoji.

