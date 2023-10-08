Davido Reacts As Ex-NFF President Call Him Out Over Failure To Show Up For Performance

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has broken his silence after being called out by the former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick over failure to appear for a show after being paid.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pinnick publicly announced that the singer was paid the sum of $94,600 and a private jet worth $18,000 was booked but the DMW boss never showed up to perform.

Reacting to the allegations, Davido took to his X handle to laugh off the claim while maintaining to hold back.

In a post via his X platform, the singer reacted undisturbed by the allegations, while in another post he stated that he cannot be stopped from performing anywhere in the country.

He wrote,“ Make I no talk. Dem go feel it. NOBODY CAN STOP ME FROM PERFORMING ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA … WARRI I WILL SEE YOU SOON. ❤️”