Davido Reacts As Diehard Fan Rides Bicycle From Benue To Lagos To See Him

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Davido has caused a buzz online with his harsh response to a diehard fan who rode a bicycle from Benue to Lagos to see him.

The diehard fan identified as Mr Emmanuel Myam, also known as Emmiwuks began his trip on a bicycle ride on the 2nd of August, hoping to meet the DMW boss in Lagos State.

However, Shakyum Joseph Kayode, who is a friend of Emmanuel revealed that today marks the 8th day of the inspiring Ride-a-Thon, and he is currently en route to Benin City.

He said: “Mr Emmanuel Myam (Emmiwuks) from Ukum LG Benue State, is an obsessed fan of Davido. He is doing a Ride-a-ton from Benue to Lagos on a bicycle for Davido.

“He is headed to Benin this morning and today marks the 8th day of his Ride-a-ton. Yes! Ride-a-ton not for the Guinness Book of Records but for Davido.

“Let’s share til Davido sees it. We raise by lifting others. Emmi Wuks ride on brother. He started riding on Wednesday 2nd.”

Mr Emmanuel is solely driven by his unwavering admiration for Davido, for him to begin on a long-distance ride on a bicycle to meet the singer.

His determination and passion have caught the attention of many with the hope that his efforts will reach Davido’s eyes and heart.

But reacting to the fan’s unwavering love and feat, Davido took to his Twitter page and asked the fan to turn back because he isn’t home.

He wrote, “Turn around I’m not home”,

