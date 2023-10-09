Davido Reacts As AY Apologises Over Manhood’s Comment

Popular Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reacted to ace comedian, Ayo Makun, also known as AY’s public apology following his insensitive joke.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that AY, made insensitive comments about Davido impregnating many women with his small manhood while he had been trying with his larger one for over 13 years during his recent stage performance in Warri, Delta State.

AY’s joke resulted in backlash from netizens, who condemned the comedian for publicly disrespecting his fellow entertainer.

READ ALSO:

Following the backlash, AY, in an Instagram post, apologized to the singer, saying it was all a misunderstanding and that his words were misconstrued by blogs.

He wrote: “I am very sorry for the way that joke came out in Warri. You have every right to be angry after seeing how it was used by blogs. Please understand that we are all constantly learning in the entertainment business.

“I deserve any backlash coming my way for the poorly delivered joke in Warri. So, no excuses at all, my Aburo. No reason for them. I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido.”

Following his apology, Davido took to the comedian’s comments section to assure him not to worry.

He wrote: “Nothing spoil baba mi.”