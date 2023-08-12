Davido Reacts As Another Fan Plans To Trek From Taraba To Lagos

Popular Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has expressed his concerns as another fan of his announces his intention to trek from Taraba State to Lagos.
This comes amid the quest of a die-hard fan who has been cycling from Benue State for days to Lagos to greet the singer.
However, a new fan announced his plans after Davido offered to pay the Benue-based fan for his effort.
READ ALSO:
“My name is Dami, I just started my journey from Taraba to Lagos, which is about 828km, to see @davido. Wish me luck and safe journey guys,” the fan wrote.
Responding to the diehard fan, Davido reminded him of the health risk of taking on such a stressful journey.
He wrote, “With leg, nah ur body go tell u,”
Tags: Davido Davido latest news davido latest news updates Davido News davido news updates Davido replies fan