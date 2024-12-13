Davido Reacts After Breaking Wizkid’s Spotify Record

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has relished his latest achievement on Spotify.
New Telegraph reports that his new single ‘Funds,’ which features Odumodublvck and Chike, broke the record for the biggest first streaming week on Spotify Nigeria.
Wizkid’s ‘Kese’ previously held the record with 4.72 million streams but ‘Funds’ garnered 4.82 million streams in its first week, setting a new record.
READ ALSO:
- Davido Brags As Wizkid Fails To Break His Record On Spotify.
- Davido Under Fire Over Remark On Nigerian Economy.
- Reactions Trail Viral Video Of VeryDarkMan, Cubana Chief Priest
Music monitoring platform, TheDebutHub tweeted, “New record. Davido’s ‘Funds’ ft. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike breaks the record for the biggest 1st streaming week on Spotify Nigeria.
“— ‘Funds’ recorded 4.82M streams, surpassing ‘Kese (Dance)’ (4.72M).”
Reacting, Davido wrote, “We believe in God.”