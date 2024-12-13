Davido Reacts After Breaking Wizkid’s Spotify Record

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has relished his latest achievement on Spotify.

New Telegraph reports that his new single ‘Funds,’ which features Odumodublvck and Chike, broke the record for the biggest first streaming week on Spotify Nigeria.

Wizkid’s ‘Kese’ previously held the record with 4.72 million streams but ‘Funds’ garnered 4.82 million streams in its first week, setting a new record.

READ ALSO:

Music monitoring platform, TheDebutHub tweeted, “New record. Davido’s ‘Funds’ ft. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike breaks the record for the biggest 1st streaming week on Spotify Nigeria.

“— ‘Funds’ recorded 4.82M streams, surpassing ‘Kese (Dance)’ (4.72M).”

Reacting, Davido wrote, “We believe in God.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"