Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has raised alarm over an alleged attempt on his life at a nightclub, Ibiza.

The music star made this known via his official X handle, where he accused the club’s security personnel of trying to kill him and his team.

The allegation has, however, sparked widespread concern among fans and followers.

Taking to his page, Davido wrote: “Security just tried to kill me and my team.”

Speaking further, Davido took to his Instagram page to share photos showing the faces of some of the club’s staff, whom he suggested were involved in the alleged attack.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from the management of the Ibiza nightclub or the Nigerian police to confirm or deny the incident.

However, the post has triggered a wave of reactions across social media, with many individuals flooding the comment sections to express their shock and support for the singer.

See some reactions below:

@deolar_zeal: “Na every time he go say dem wan kee am, mtcheew!”

@CallMeSiri93: “He knows today is Wizkid’s show, he’s just looking for a way to drag the attention to himself. He knows what he is doing.”

@Alex_fabulous2: “Why he self no Dey stay one place, he just Dey jump from one place to another no be every time dem suppose Dey see you for public as a celeb, he Dey compare him to Cp wey no be celeb.”

@MeshackRichmind: “Na those way him kpai na thire spirit dey worry him brain.”

@iam_chidifrank: “No be same person wey dey flop persin belt for the place. Shayo.”

@eezywayne14: “The boy is too reckless and controversial.”

