Davido Questions Career Choice After Rolex Wristwatch Gift

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has sparked debate online as he questions his choice of career.

This is coming after the singer received an expensive Rolex wristwatch from a renowned Dutch football player, Memphis Depay, on his 30th birthday.

The sensational singer, who was present during the birthday celebration alongside other football stars acknowledged that footballers have it pretty good.

Taking to his X page, Davido expressed his thoughts on whether he made the wrong career choice and how much footballers enjoy.

READ ALSO:

He wrote; “Footballers Dey enjoy ooooo … be like I chose wrong profession bruhhhhhhh”

Reactions trailing this post;

Princess Luna said: “Kylian Mbappe money making OBO question his life’s choices. See levels ”

Oriade Of Arsenal asked: “U dey whine us ni who for dey give us hits songs back to back say na Wizkid yo yo yo I go dey stream GFB ”

RETRICKK.SOL noted: “Just that in football you actually need talent”

Dannyben stated: “The profession you chose was still wrong”

See Post Below: