Davido Pulls Out Of Joint Concert With 50 Cent, Mary J Blige

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has pulled out of his joint Tottenham Hotspur Stadium concert with American stars, 50 Cent and Mary J Blige.

Davido made the announcement via his Instagram story on Saturday, June 14, saying he has withdrawn from the concert scheduled for 3rd July, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

According to him, his withdrawal was due to the failure of the curators of Iconic Presents to resolve issues “Concerning key elements required to uphold the integrity and quality” of his performance.

Davido also hinted at the issue of discrimination, demanding respect for African creatives, also promising his London fans a show in the summer for the European stop of his 5Alive tour.

The singer clarified that the event would proceed as scheduled but without him.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid, have single-handedly sold out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the past.

