Davido Praises Rema, Says He’s Most Viewed Nigerian Artist In History (Video)

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has caused a buzz online with his emotional statement and words of encouragement to Rema.

Davido while praising Rema’s achievements on YouTube and in the Nigerian music industry said the singer is the most viewed Nigerian artist in history.

In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, Davido could be seen pouring out his heart to Rema, saying he has broken numerous records, including having the most views on his YouTube videos and establishing a remarkable name in the Nigerian music scene.

However, many have taken to their comment section to express their opinions on Davido’s remarks towards Rema.

READ ALSO:

See some reactions below:

heislove_light: “Davido even after what happened between him and Rema in the past. He still loves and supports the new cat.”

comedian_aboki44: “Normally Davido dey give credit to everybody like take your % I collect my own.”

222princekay: “Humble man ke? If he no give am who him wan come give. Rema is undoubtedly the top new cat, everybody knows.”

heis_sanctus: “Wetin concern Wizkid, him Dey roll him Loud gon.”

ajibola_aa: “He don go beg rema fans to buy hin o2 ticket. Like he did to Wizkid fans yesterday. no one will buy your o2 tickets gbavido.”

mosh001o: “No be only song Davido sabi ooo the man is kind and helpful.”

Watch Video Below: