Davido Praises Cobhams Asuquo For Redefining His Stage Craft During 5 Alive Tour

Afrobeats superstar Davido has publicly appreciated iconic Nigerian music producer Cobhams Asuquo for elevating his live performance game.

In an Instagram story shared about 15 hours ago, 2025, Davido thanked Cobhams for redefining his stage presence during the 5 Alive Tour preparations, calling the collaboration a game-changer. “Thank you so much for redefining my stage craft. I love you and got you for life, big brother,” Davido wrote, tagging Cobhams Asuquo in the heartfelt post.

READ ALSO:

Davido’s decision to bring Cobhams on board as his music director is already paying off. During his recent sold-out performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, fans noticed a richer, more artistic interpretation of his hit songs from stunning instrumental solos to reimagined arrangements that gave his setlist new life.

The night was made even more electrifying as Davido brought out guest stars Popcaan, Mayorkun, and Omah Lay to perform their hit collaborations live.

With this show, Davido joins the ranks of Nigerian global heavyweights like Burna Boy, Rema, and Asake, all of whom have headlined the prestigious 19,000-capacity venue.

The 5 Alive Tour supports Davido’s newly released fifth studio album titled “5ive”. The tour also features guest appearances from rapper OdumoduBlvck, Afrobeats star Victony, and rising vocalist Moravvey.

Next on Davido’s tour schedule is a major stop at the Barclays Centre in New York, where fans can expect more of his revamped stage artistry, courtesy of Cobhams’ brilliant musical direction.