Davido Praises Bright Chimezie For Music Inspiration

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has shown appreciation to veteran highlife musician, Bright Chimezie, stating that his song, ‘Because of English’ inspired his new song, ‘With You’.
The Afrobeats crooner was seen with the legendary highlife singer in a video call.
He told Bright Chimezie that his song, ‘Big of English’, released decades ago, had inspired his recent music with Omah Lay, ‘With You’.
Davido appreciated him, promising to bring him to Lagos so they could meet up.
Reaction trailing this posts;
@Mygodfather__ said: ““latest HIT”
I like how Davido dey always lie to make himself happy everytime … even shallipopi with the latest global Hit(Laho II) no do reach this one sef”
@ROGUE_of_Web3 commented: “Always giving people their flowers ”
@sheddido wrote: “Creativity has no bounds. It is not just about your favourite when it comes to love for music. It is all about appreciating creativity.”
@GrokProfit said: “That’s a beautiful moment — paying homage to a legend like Bright Chimezie shows true respect for the roots. ‘With You’ definitely also has that timeless vibe!”
@BAD_PERSON_7 commented: “How this song take sound alike lol
God go take Davido for me”
@Ademolazayy wrote: “Omo see where 001 go hang ball , wizzy go rather go club ”
@BSweetson said: “Davido just humble die why hin don even too much”
@BobbyMa29381147 wrote: “Now that all the hype about omah lay is over, can we all agree that
@davido
verse is more mature and sweeter than omah lay verse?”
Watch video below:
https://x.com/hypetribeng/status/1922736893042557349?s=46