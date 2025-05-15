Davido Praises Bright Chimezie For Music Inspiration

Davido appreciated him, promising to bring him to Lagos so they could meet up.

Reaction trailing this posts;

@Mygodfather__ said: ““latest HIT”

I like how Davido dey always lie to make himself happy everytime … even shallipopi with the latest global Hit(Laho II) no do reach this one sef”

@ROGUE_of_Web3 commented: “Always giving people their flowers ”

@sheddido wrote: “Creativity has no bounds. It is not just about your favourite when it comes to love for music. It is all about appreciating creativity.”

@GrokProfit said: “That’s a beautiful moment — paying homage to a legend like Bright Chimezie shows true respect for the roots. ‘With You’ definitely also has that timeless vibe!”

@BAD_PERSON_7 commented: “How this song take sound alike lol

God go take Davido for me”

@Ademolazayy wrote: “Omo see where 001 go hang ball , wizzy go rather go club ”

@BSweetson said: “Davido just humble die why hin don even too much”

@BobbyMa29381147 wrote: “Now that all the hype about omah lay is over, can we all agree that

@davido

verse is more mature and sweeter than omah lay verse?”

Watch video below:

https://x.com/hypetribeng/status/1922736893042557349?s=46