Davido Planning To Take A Second Igbo Wife – Speed Darlington

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has stirred reactions on social media as he alleged that Davido is planning to marry a second wife.

Speed Darlington who was embroiled in a controversy with Burna Boy, which led to his arrest over his controversial remarks about Burna Boy’s Grammy win and alleged involvement with embattled American rapper, Diddy Combs made this allegation on Wednesday.

Speaking in a viral video on X, while showing off his new hairstyle alleged that Davido plans to wed a second Igbo wife.

Speed Darlington said, "Go look for Davido. He is planning to take his second Igbo wife" 

Reactions Trailing Speed Darlington's Comment:

Tina Nwadowu said, "Speed Darlington if strong hand never touch u, ur mouth no go stay one place. Leave my best couples Davido and @Chefchi alone oo". 

Emem Efiong Wrote, "Speed Darlington no sabi lie as 30BG already know Lol, we suppose Chioma assurance is in the mud". 

"A randy man will always be even if he needs to beg to get the coochie, Davido should be made the minister of the randy men association under Tinubu, I would vote for him and sponsor them with my 5 sure odds daily ". 

Abidoun Ayatan queried "Abi Seventh wife ..all those baby mamas are wives as well, in as much they don't marry another person or give birth to another man".

