Davido, Peter Obi Spotted Hanging Out At Birthday Party

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi have stirred reactions online as they’re both spotted at a birthday party.

In the viral video, it could be seen that the duo were happy to see each other at the event as they were cordial to themselves.

Peter Obi put his hands in a fatherly manner across Davido’s shoulder as they exchanged greetings.

READ ALSO:

They took pictures together and continued to converse about an unknown subject, while paparazzi tried to get good camera shots of the two of them.

Reaction trailing this post;

@iamkissking said: “The man when for save Nigeria and the man when save afrobeat

Two great men”

@toxicmale_7 wrote, “That man Peter Obi is the most unproblematic man I’ve seen”

@ultatvstar90 said, “peter obi’s wife almost dropped her phone unto say she jam better star lol”

@itsleeswag said, “But he wasn’t able to campaign for him during election because he was playing party politics with his family.”

@remedyconez wrote, “My Politocal GOAT and my musical GOAT ”

Watch the video below: