Davido, Others Begged Sheila Not To Leave But Refused – Israel DMW

Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has revealed that his boss, Davido Adeleke and socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest intervened in his marital crisis before it escalated on social media.

Israel DMW revealed that the duo tried to convince his ex-wife, Sheila Courage, to stay in the marriage but she refused.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Israel DMW said, “My wife left my house on August 6. Even before then, she has been going out. After she left, I started begging her to come back.

“Even my boss, Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest begged her to return home. A lot of people also begged her. They asked her what the issue was but she couldn’t give any sensible reason.”

He said the church and their families also intervened but to no avail.