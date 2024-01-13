New Telegraph

January 14, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 14, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Davido Opens Up,…

Davido Opens Up, Says Life Is Boring Having Your Money

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has bemoaned the “boredom” that comes with riches.

The music star who is on vacation with his wife, Chioma and his twins said he gets bored having his own money.

Taking to his X page, Davido lamented, “It’s boring having money by yourself.”

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the tweet, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, advised him to give part of his wealth to him and others to ease his boredom.

But the singer refused, saying Asika is richer than him.

Asika wrote: “Ah share for us na make we Dey bored together abeg.”

Davido replied: “Funny… u wey hold pass me.

Tags:

Read Previous

Orthodox Doctors Collaborate With Trado-Medical Practitioners – Iboi
Read Next

Open Defecation on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Epidemic Waiting to Happen